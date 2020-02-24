Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Gentherm worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Gentherm by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gentherm by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Gentherm by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Gentherm by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

THRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of THRM stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.38. 3,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,123. Gentherm Inc has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

