GenesisX (XGS) One Day Volume Tops $67.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market cap of $34,657.00 and $67.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,892,627 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

