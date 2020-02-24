Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Genesis Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

GEL stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.06%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 611.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

