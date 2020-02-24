General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in General Motors by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,211. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.