General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “General Mills, which has outpaced the industry in a year, is steadily gaining from buyouts. Evidently, its Blue Buffalo acquisition fueled the Pet segment in second-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein earnings grew year over year and marked its seventh straight beat. Lower tax rate and interest expenses along with higher adjusted operating profit were some of the major drivers. Clearly, the company’s Holistic Margin Management program and efforts to enhance efficiency are yielding results. However, input cost inflation is a threat to margins. Also, sales in the quarter were somewhat hurt by continued weakness in the U.S. Snacks category and headwinds in Europe & Australia. Nonetheless, the company is on track with its Consumer First strategy and key global growth plans to improve sales.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

GIS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.75. 56,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,648. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

