Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $7.86 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $340.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

