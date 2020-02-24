Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra boosted their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.20.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.55. 20,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,133. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.26. Garmin has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after buying an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,368,000 after purchasing an additional 427,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 452,739 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.