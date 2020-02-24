Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of GAP worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 291,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,358,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 322,037 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on GAP to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.45. 3,085,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,552. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.