Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FPE. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.43 ($43.52).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €35.80 ($41.63) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.52.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.