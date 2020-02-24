FTI Consulting (FCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FCN opened at $123.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $130.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FCN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.