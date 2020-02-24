FTI Consulting (FCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FCN opened at $123.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $130.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.22.
In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
