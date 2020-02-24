Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €59.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRE. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.37 ($65.54).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA:FRE opened at €49.66 ($57.74) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.63.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.