Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €89.95 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.32 ($93.40).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €75.68 ($88.00) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is €70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.