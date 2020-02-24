Fortuna Silver Mines’ (FVI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.80 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.70 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.22 and a 1 year high of C$6.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.12 million and a P/E ratio of 124.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

