Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

FTAI opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 411,971 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 148,155 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,413,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75,522 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

