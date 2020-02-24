Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.55

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1042955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 380.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,959 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,515,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,313,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,700 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

