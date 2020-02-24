FlypMe Price Tops $0.0139 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $245,135.00 and approximately $275.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.21 or 0.02921766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00231124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00041822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00140332 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

