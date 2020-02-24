Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $72.00 at Stephens

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FND. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.63.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

