Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FND. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,966. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.