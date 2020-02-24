FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.92 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, FLO has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $15,650.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048152 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

