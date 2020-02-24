Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FVRR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 384,574 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 109,274 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

