Fission Uranium’s (FCUUF) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.40 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.89.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
