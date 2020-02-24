Fission Uranium’s (FCUUF) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.40 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

