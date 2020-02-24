Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Sells $3,080,000.00 in Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FISV stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 761,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,106,000 after buying an additional 217,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 440,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

