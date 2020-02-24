Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Sells $3,080,000.00 in Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
FISV stock opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.48.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
