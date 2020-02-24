First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of First Financial Bankshares worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $366,553. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

