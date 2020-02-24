FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Transense Technologies (LON:TRT)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON TRT opened at GBX 64.03 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.63. Transense Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.77.

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX (7.30) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

