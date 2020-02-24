FinnCap Increases Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Price Target to GBX 900

Tracsis (LON:TRCS) had its price target hoisted by FinnCap from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

LON:TRCS opened at GBX 835 ($10.98) on Thursday. Tracsis has a 1 year low of GBX 580 ($7.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 799 ($10.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 750.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 655.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.21 million and a P/E ratio of 48.27.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

