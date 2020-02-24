Financial Survey: Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) versus GSX Techedu (NASDAQ:GSX)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perdoceo Education and GSX Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 GSX Techedu 1 0 5 0 2.67

Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.09%. GSX Techedu has a consensus target price of $43.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.53%. Given Perdoceo Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than GSX Techedu.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and GSX Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $627.70 million 2.03 $55.18 million $1.37 13.26 GSX Techedu $303.78 million 33.08 $2.93 million $0.13 328.62

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than GSX Techedu. Perdoceo Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSX Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and GSX Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 11.15% 25.48% 17.74% GSX Techedu 11.62% 23.56% 10.54%

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats GSX Techedu on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc. operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams. In addition, it offers personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses, which target principals and other officers of private education institutions who want to enhance management skills; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Weixin. As of March 31, 2019, it had 169 instructors and 522 tutors. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. GSX Techedu Inc. is a subsidiary of Ebetter International Group Limited.

