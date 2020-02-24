Financial Review: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) versus Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:FRFHF)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Palomar and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Palomar currently has a consensus target price of $51.60, indicating a potential downside of 14.03%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a consensus target price of $775.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.73%. Given Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares is more favorable than Palomar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palomar and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million 12.83 $41.90 million $1.73 34.69 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares $21.53 billion 0.59 $2.00 billion N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 9.37% 22.28% 11.73% Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 9.31% 7.17% 1.69%

Summary

Palomar beats Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

