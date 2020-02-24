Financial Comparison: Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Mercantil Bank (NYSE:AMTB)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Synovus Financial and Mercantil Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 1 11 0 2.92 Mercantil Bank 0 5 0 0 2.00

Synovus Financial currently has a consensus target price of $42.55, suggesting a potential upside of 20.22%. Mercantil Bank has a consensus target price of $18.58, suggesting a potential downside of 5.49%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Mercantil Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and Mercantil Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 23.43% 14.09% 1.31% Mercantil Bank 14.03% 6.61% 0.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synovus Financial and Mercantil Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 2.15 $563.78 million $3.90 9.07 Mercantil Bank $363.23 million 2.34 $51.33 million $1.24 15.85

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantil Bank. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantil Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Mercantil Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mercantil Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Mercantil Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of March 21, 2019, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.