Financial Comparison: Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) vs. Napco Security Technologies (OTCMKTS:NSSC)

Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk (George) Industries has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Risk (George) Industries and Napco Security Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Risk (George) Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Napco Security Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Napco Security Technologies has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.53%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than Risk (George) Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Risk (George) Industries and Napco Security Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Risk (George) Industries $14.13 million 3.54 $3.28 million N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies $102.93 million 3.89 $12.22 million $0.66 32.85

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Risk (George) Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Risk (George) Industries and Napco Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Risk (George) Industries 25.39% 9.25% 8.48% Napco Security Technologies 13.72% 20.19% 16.09%

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Risk (George) Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Risk (George) Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches. The company's products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. George Risk Industries, Inc. sells its products to security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards of proprietary design worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Kimball, Nebraska.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

