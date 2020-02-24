Financial Analysis: American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) versus HCP (NASDAQ:HCP)

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and HCP (NYSE:HCP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Finance Trust and HCP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $291.21 million 4.84 -$37.41 million N/A N/A HCP $1.85 billion 9.88 $1.06 billion $1.82 20.41

HCP has higher revenue and earnings than American Finance Trust.

Risk and Volatility

American Finance Trust has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCP has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. HCP pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. HCP pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Finance Trust and HCP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 HCP 0 1 7 0 2.88

American Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.77%. HCP has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.40%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than HCP.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and HCP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust -2.70% -0.50% -0.24% HCP 43.66% 12.78% 6.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of American Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of HCP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of HCP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HCP beats American Finance Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

