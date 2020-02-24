Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.14 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $28.14 million and $11.54 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges including BitAsset, Hotbit, MXC and Korbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00491607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.15 or 0.06617045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005205 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,001,658 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BiKi, BitAsset, Binance, Dcoin, KuCoin, Hotbit, Bitbns, WazirX, IDEX, Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, Coinall, Korbit, BitMax, Bittrex and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

