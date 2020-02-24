FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

FARO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. G.Research lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.70.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.24. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

