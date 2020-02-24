FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
FARO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. G.Research lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gabelli downgraded FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.
FARO Technologies stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.70.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
