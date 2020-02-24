Experian’s (EXPN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPN. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Experian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,456 ($32.31).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,815 ($37.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 1,937 ($25.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,835 ($37.29). The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,679.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,540.94.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

