Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$44.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.54. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.95. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$32.02 and a 12-month high of C$46.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.15%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

