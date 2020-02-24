Evolent Health (EVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $984.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.09. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.
In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.
