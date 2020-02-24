Evolent Health (EVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $984.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.09. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.