Evertec (EVTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Evertec to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EVTC opened at $33.31 on Monday. Evertec has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09.

Get Evertec alerts:

In other Evertec news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.