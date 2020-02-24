Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $98.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,738. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

