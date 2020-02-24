Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Sells $3,229,018.10 in Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $3,229,018.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,231.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $104.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $105.99.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.