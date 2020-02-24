Eugene Farrell Sells 2,641 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $132,578.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $544,440.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $436,000.00.

SMAR opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

