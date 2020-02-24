Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.