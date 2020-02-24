Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $10.20.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.
