Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $9.35 or 0.00096049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, HBUS, Instant Bitex and BCEX. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.51 or 0.02768559 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BTC Markets, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, Coinhub, Coinone, Indodax, Bittrex, RightBTC, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Exmo, Ovis, Gatehub, BtcTrade.im, Coinbase Pro, Exrates, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, CPDAX, CoinBene, HitBTC, ABCC, ChaoEX, LBank, C-CEX, CoinEx, ZB.COM, Stocks.Exchange, Coinsuper, Coinroom, Kraken, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, Crex24, Huobi, OKEx, Binance, BigONE, Gate.io, Kucoin, QBTC, Koineks, OKCoin International, Poloniex, C2CX, BitForex, Korbit, YoBit, Bibox, Bitsane, BCEX, FCoin, CoinTiger, EXX, Coinnest, BTC-Alpha, Coinut, HBUS, BTC Trade UA and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

