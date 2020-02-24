Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Director Sells $810,125.00 in Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $329.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $271.58 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.64.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

