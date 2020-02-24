Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $26.58 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

