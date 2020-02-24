Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Essent Group worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,154,000 after acquiring an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,938,000 after acquiring an additional 128,436 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 556,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 198,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ESNT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.15. 263,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,388. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.60%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $107,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,814. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

