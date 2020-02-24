Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 489,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,464 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 3,663,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,740. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

