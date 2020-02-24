EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Cut to Sell at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

About EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

