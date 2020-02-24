EOS (EOS) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00042409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Binance, Huobi and Exmo. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and approximately $3.82 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,051,119,952 coins and its circulating supply is 954,419,940 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, COSS, Coinsuper, Instant Bitex, CoinTiger, Livecoin, RightBTC, Bit-Z, DOBI trade, OpenLedger DEX, Bitfinex, BigONE, DragonEX, CoinBene, LBank, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Exrates, ABCC, YoBit, C2CX, CoinExchange, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Binance, EXX, BitMart, Tidex, OTCBTC, Exmo, Bilaxy, Upbit, Zebpay, Huobi, Kraken, Tidebit, Fatbtc, Rfinex, Coinrail, Kucoin, CPDAX, CoinEx, Bitbns, OEX, Vebitcoin, DigiFinex, TOPBTC, Cobinhood, BCEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Coinbe, ChaoEX, Kuna, BitFlip, IDAX, Ovis, QBTC, Neraex, GOPAX, Coinone, Cryptopia, Liqui, WazirX, HitBTC, IDCM, Mercatox, Koinex, Coindeal, Bithumb and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.