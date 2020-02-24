Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral”

Compass Point lowered shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.77. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $1,191,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,642.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

