Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.40. 6,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.80 and a 200 day moving average of $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Entergy has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Entergy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

