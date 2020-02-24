Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.62

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 24590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

